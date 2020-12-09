Not as cold tonight and warmer weekend ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a frosty start on Wednesday look for warmer temperatures to start the day on Thursday. Lows will be in the low to mid 50′s near the coast and mid to upper 40′s elsewhere. Skies will be clear and winds will be light.
Thursday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs getting back into the low 70′s. Winds will be turning to the NE at 5 mph. Should be a really beautiful day.
Friday those winds switch around to the east as temperatures will be close to seasonable averages (Low 55 - High 75). High pressure will continue to be the main weather feature for Florida which means you can expect mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures go above average on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s on the beach and upper 70′s elsewhere. No threat of any rain on Saturday.
Sunday we will begin to see some increase in cloudiness as the next front begins to get close to the Suncoast. It should still be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70′s with a 30% chance for a late day shower. Winds will be picking up throughout the day becoming breezy in the afternoon.
Sunday night Monday morning the cold front gets a push through the area expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for some rain overnight.
Monday skies will begin to clear and temperatures cool once again. The high on Monday will be in the low 70′s and falling through the afternoon.
Temperatures stay close or slightly below average next week with highs in the low 70′s through Wednesday.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE at 5 knots and seas less than 2 feet and smooth conditions expected on the waters for Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.