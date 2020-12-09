Manatee County Sheriff identifies dead body found in mobile home park, woman arrested

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman is in custody after a deceased individual was found near the trailer park at Windmill Manor in Bradenton.
According to detectives, the victim found inside a trash can has been identified as Jon Christopher Leonard, 30. Michelle Haney has been arrested and charged with Abuse of a Dead Human Body.
Haney, who was living with Leonard at the time, tells detectives that back in July she found Leonard deceased inside the residence at 5023 Windmill Manor Ave.
Instead of calling the Sheriff’s Office she stored his body in a closet, and then 3 weeks later put his body inside a trash can, sealed it up, and took it to a neighbor’s residence. She told the neighbor, who was unaware of what was inside, that she’d be back to pick it up later.
She admitted to deputies that she did this in order to continuing using his social security benefits after he died.
The cause of Leonard’s death is still undetermined.
