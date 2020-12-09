Homeless man rescued by Manatee Co. deputies after two frigid days in the woods

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescuers were able to save a homeless man who had fallen underneath a railroad bridge in Manatee County.
According to officials, crews were dispatched to a call at Mike’s Mini Mart at 57th Ave and 15th St. E for reports a person screaming in the woods.
After a track through a field and into a wooded area, the responding deputy located a partially clothed man sitting in about two feet of water underneath a railroad bridge.
The man told first responders he had been stuck in a creek for two days, screaming for help but no one had responded.
The man who is homeless, told deputies he was attempting to bathe in the creek and was unable to get himself back up, due to a previous leg injury. EMS helped lift the man with a blanket and carried him 250 yards down the railroad tracks to reach the ambulance.
The victim was transported by EMS for treatment. His extremities were water logged to the point that his skin was coming off and he was suffering from the early stages of hypothermia.
