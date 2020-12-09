First Alert Weather: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 - The warming trend kicks off today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Expect another sunny and cool afternoon with highs topping out in the low-60s. Use today to get outdoors and get your outside decorations put up. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Skies will be mostly clear tonight and winds will be calm. Overnight lows won’t be as cold with temperatures falling into the low-50s.
Beach & Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-3 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4, which is in the moderate range.
