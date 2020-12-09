City of Sarasota moving forward with Selby Gardens renovations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local and well known attraction on the Suncoast might be getting new changes. Construction may begin soon at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.
The city’s commission voted 4 to 1 on Monday, creating a new zoning district for botanical gardens in the city. This will get the ball rolling on construction at Selby Gardens.
While this was the first public hearing, the plan is to build a 39-foot-tall parking garage, with a restaurant that will seat 110 people.
“About a year ago, we listened to all of the input that we have received from hours of testimony, community meetings alike, and we went to the drawing board to see what compromises could be made,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, President and CEO of Selby
Selby leaders say the restaurant will be on the ground floor opposed to the rooftop. It will only operate during garden hours, and the size of the parking garage is being reduced by 40 percent. They told city commission that it won’t affect the city’s comprehensive plan.
“We really rolled our slevees up and we feel that we made significant compromises. As a result, we’re excited to bring this to the city commission. We think it’s a strong plan,” said Rominiecki.
But not everyone agrees with this plan.
“I want the green space expanded not the concrete space expanded,” said Susan Chapman.
The Sarasota resident has been vocal about construction at the gardens since last year.
“We’re hoping the conditions that they have created and agreed to could be made forceable to deal with some of the issues,” she said. “I think the public is going to be shocked when this project moves forward because it is certainly not considered to be a botanical garden, it’s going to be more of a conflict, lots of buildings, lots of properties in a coastal area.
Meanwhile, at Selby Gardens, they say they’re working with the community to accomodate their needs.
“We also made the main entrance to the gardens occur Mound Street directly to the parking structure and this was responding to concerns neighbors had about cut through traffic on Orange Avenue,” Rominiecki told ABC7. “There’s going to be a secondary entrance on Orange Avenue but the main entrance is on U.S. 41.”
The next public hearing will take place on January 4th, 2021.
