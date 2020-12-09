Central Florida teen pleads guilty to killing his mom in argument over grades

DEBARY, Fla. (AP) —A Central Florida teenager pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing his mother after an argument about his grades.
Investigators said Gregory Ramos killed his mother, Gail Cleavenger, in DeBary in 2018. Ramos was 15 at the time of the murder and police said he confessed to strangling his mother after the crime.
Ramos, now 17, pleaded guilty to first degree murder. He pleaded guilty to abuse of dead body and tampering with evidence. He faces 45 years prison when he is sentenced in January.
Investigators said he put his mom’s body in a wheelbarrow and buried her beneath a fire pit at a church.
He is also accused of staging a burglary at his home with two friends before reporting her missing. His two friends were also arrested for their involvement.
