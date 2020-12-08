Virtual public meeting to be held on U.S. 41 Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting on the US 41 at Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout project.
The meeting will be regarding the existing signalized intersection and will be open for feedback on traffic flow. The virtual public meeting will be held from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
You can register for the meeting here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Those who prefer to listen to the webinar, you may call in and listen on one of the following numbers, 1-213-929-4232 or the toll-free at 1-866-901-6455 and enter Access Code 671-872-151# to join at the time of the meeting.
Comments and questions will be taken during the meeting, by email, through the project website, and by mail through January 6, 2021. All correspondence will be posted to the project website after this deadline.
