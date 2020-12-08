Sarasota Sun Devils Pop Warner football team playing for the national championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Pop Warner football team is playing for the national championship on Wednesday. The Sarasota Sun Devils in the Mighty Mights Division had a big send-off on Tuesday night from parents and supporters, following their final practice before the big game in Orlando.
They will be playing a team from Jacksonville in the national championship game. The team features many very talented eight, nine and ten-year-olds from the area. Players, coaches and parents are ready and looking forward to the big game.
“I’ve been out here for 10 years coaching, to have a team go this far is unheard of,” said Tim Beach, Head Coach of the Sarasota Sun Devils. “We’ve never had a team get past the Southeast regional final game, to get to the national championship, I’ve got people calling me that have been out here for years and it’s just amazing that we got this far.”
“I’d never think we’d get here and if we put our heads to it I think we can do it,” said Walker, Jadon and Mitchel, players for the Sarasota Sun Devils.
A lot of fans will be at the game supporting the Sarasota Sun Devils. Wednesday’s national championship game is at 4pm in Orlando.
