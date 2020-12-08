North Port boy accused of making text threats

By ABC7 Staff | December 8, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 10:51 AM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - An 11-year-old in North Port is accused of invoking Adolf Hitler and Ted Bundy to make threats during a text exchange with other children.

Police arrested the boy after a parent became concerned after finding messages on her child’s phone with two other Woodland Middle School students. The texts sent by two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl expressed anger at a Woodland teacher and school assignments, according to the North Port Sun.

The texts made references to school shootings, Adolf Hitler and serial killer Ted Bundy. One message was: “If Hitler is alive, I need him to bomb Woodland. Hitler is King. And Ted Bundy is God.”

Other reported messages included: “If you bring a gun, I’ll help kill her,” referencing a teacher at the school.

The 11-year-old has been charged with acts of terrorism. He could be charged as an adult.

