North Port boy accused of making text threats

NORTH PORT, Fla. (North Port Sun) - An 11-year-old in North Port is accused of invoking Adolf Hitler and Ted Bundy to make threats during a text exchange with other children.
Police arrested the boy after a parent became concerned after finding messages on her child’s phone with two other Woodland Middle School students. The texts sent by two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl expressed anger at a Woodland teacher and school assignments, according to the North Port Sun.
The texts made references to school shootings, Adolf Hitler and serial killer Ted Bundy. One message was: “If Hitler is alive, I need him to bomb Woodland. Hitler is King. And Ted Bundy is God.”
Other reported messages included: “If you bring a gun, I’ll help kill her,” referencing a teacher at the school.
The 11-year-old has been charged with acts of terrorism. He could be charged as an adult.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.