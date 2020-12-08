Marlon Brown named interim City Manager of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission on Monday, appointed Marlon Brown as interim city manager. Brown has served as Sarasota’s deputy city manager since 2009. The Commission moved to transition him into the role permanently once City Manager Tom Barwin retires at the end of this month.
The commission officially accepted Barwin’s retirement transition plan on Monday and unanimously supported the drafting of an employment agreement for Brown to become Sarasota’s next city manager and the first minority to serve in that role.
“I’m honored to receive the support of the commissioners and excited to continue working with them and our fantastic team of employees as we serve this city,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to a smooth transition as we all work together to help Sarasota remain a world-class community. I’m also grateful for the exemplary leadership and friendship of City Manager Barwin over the past eight years and wish him all the best in the future.”
Originally from the twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, Brown received a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and earned a Master of City Planning degree from Georgia Tech. He has more than 27 years of local government experience, including positions as transportation planning administrator, Metropolitan Planning Organization administrator and assistant to the city manager with the City of Tallahassee. Before coming to Sarasota, Brown served as county administrator for Gadsden County, Fla.
As Sarasota’s deputy city manager, he has been responsible for daily oversight of the City’s Public Works, Utilities, Planning, Development Services and Parks and Recreation departments. Brown has played a key role in developing the city’s annual budget, facilitating meetings with citizens and the local business community and responding to issues and concerns from the public, among many other duties.
