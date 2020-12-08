Man charged with Aggravated Manslaughter, Child Neglect following drowning death of toddler

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County man has been charged after the drowning of his 1-year-old child in the family pool.
According to officials, Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr. was watching the children while their mother went to work.
On October 3rd, deputies arrived at a Deep Creek home to find the toddler unresponsive after falling into the family pool.
Deputies secured the scene after the child was transported to the hospital. They reported a strong odor of marijuana. Surveillance video in the home also confirmed that two children were able to sneak into the pool while Sayed Sr. slept inside the house.
Law enforcement also say Shahzad was dealing narcotics out of the home.
Shahzad Nazir Sayed Sr. faces the following charges following the death of the child:
- Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child
- 2 counts of Child Neglect
- Possession of a Place with Knowledge of Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, Minor Present or Residing Therein
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Cannabis Over 20 Grams
- Possession of Paraphernalia
