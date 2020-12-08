Florida Attorney General warns of potential COVID-19 scams

Attorney General Moody said, “I am extremely encouraged by news of multiple coronavirus vaccines potentially moving toward FDA approval. Once we have an effective immunization, the swift and orderly distribution of the vaccine will be key to getting our state and country back on track. But Floridians must remain on high alert. Scammers may try to exploit the sense of urgency surrounding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to swindle those trying to protect their health. I am asking all Floridians to be on the lookout for vaccine-related scams and report fraud to our office.”Attorney General Moody released the following tips to help Floridians avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related scams: