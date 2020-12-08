First Alert Weather: Expect cold nights and sunny days on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As an area of low pressure along the mid-Atlantic coast hugs against a building area of high pressure in the Plains forcing winds out of the north and driving in cool and dry air. The combination of the wind, temperature, and dryness combine to put a bite in the morning air for cold-sensitive Suncoasters. This chill will abate in the afternoon under the influence of wall to wall sunshine. Nevertheless, it will continue to feel cool as the high temperature only makes it to the low 60′s, keeping most of the daylight hours in the 50′s with a breezy wind. Tonight will be even cooler as the wind subsides under a clear and stary sky. Temperatures will drop into the mid to lower 40′s area-wide for coastal locations and frost may form in Hardee and Desoto counties.