Emergency Management officials announced cold weather sheltering available

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with others to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to predicted drops in temperatures Tuesday night.
ABC7′s First Alert Weather team is predicting that temperatures could drop into the mid to lower 40′s area-wide for coastal locations.
The Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 10th Street, Sarasota, will conduct their normal cold weather operation plan Tuesday, December 8, 2020, with intake beginning at 7 p.m.
Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.
Emergency Management officials also want to remind residents to bring outside pets indoors during cold weather.
Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.
