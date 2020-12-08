City of Sarasota looking to crack down on ‘pop up’ block parties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say thousands came out to an impromptu block party in Newtown during Thanksgiving weekend. On Monday, in the city of Sarasota commission meeting, officials brought up the issue of unpermitted block parties like these that have happened through this year.
Video from Sarasota Police of a party on Martin Luther King Jr. Way shows many without a mask. Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino is asking for help from city officials to stop these unpermitted events.
“One of the challenges is that for us is that the enforcement of our noise ordinance or working with our city and City Attorney’s Office to make sure we have an easily defined and enforceable ordinance that our officers in the community understand,”
District 1 City commissioner Kyle Battie, who represents many communities like Newtown, says the safety of all city residents comes first
“We are responsible for the safety of the citizens of the city. It’s not a ‘Newtown thing’ it’s a citywide thing,” says Battie.
Chief DiPino says until actions are taken against these unpermitted events they will keep happening.
Officials are looking to use city noise ordinance to enforce as a way to stop these pop-up block parties from happening.
