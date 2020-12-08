Brrrrrrrr!.....A frosty forecast for parts of Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get the ice scraper ready Wednesday morning as frost is expected for many inland areas. A frost advisory is in effect for Hardee, Desoto and Highlands Counties. We may see a little frost on some roofs and cars a couple miles inland from the Gulf as well. So if you are worried about your tropical plants bring them in if you can if you live inland.
Be sure to bring in the pets as well during this cold spell. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40′s along the barrier islands. Expect upper 30′s to low 40′s away from the Gulf and bay. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30′s in Hardee, Desoto and Highlands Counties.
With high pressure right over Florida we will see plenty of sunshine but temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60′s with no chance for rain. Wednesday night not as cold but still cool with lows in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.
Thursday will be generally sunny with highs in the low 70s and winds out of the east at 10 mph.
Friday we begin to go back above average with highs in the mid 70′s with mostly sunny skies expected. Saturday we start out in the upper 50′s and warm into the mid to upper 70′s. There will be a 20% chance for a shower in the afternoon.
Sunday a weak cold front will begin to move in and bring increasing cloudiness but it should still be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and a high around 76 degrees.
There is a 30% chance for a few showers Sunday night through Monday morning as another cold front moves through cooling things down to start the work week.
For boaters expect winds out of the N/NW at 10 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the waters.
