Walmart and Sam’s Club to sell at home COVID test collection kits

(WWSB) - This week, Walmart.com and SamsClub.com are rolling out several COVID-19 test collection kit options.
To get a test collection kit, customers must purchase a code that provides access to a health survey. Once the survey is completed, a physicians’ order is generated, if appropriate, and the purchase is completed.
The test collection kit will be mailed to the customer who will then self-collect a sample and mail it to the lab for results. Individuals can choose their own sample collection method (nasal swab vs. saliva). Customers can choose to be tested for the flu as well.
These test collection kits can provide results within 24 to 48 hours after the test collection kit is received at the lab. Some test collection kits even come with a Telehealth call if a positive result occurs.
