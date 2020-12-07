4 Suncoast students honored by Congressman Buchanan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four Manatee County students who designed an app to determine proper medication dosage have won the 16th Congressional District App Challenge.
Ava Biasini, Jordan Sheehan, Kolby Wade and Nolwen Bachtle of Braden River High School in Bradenton were the first-place winners of the competition. The students came up with the idea for Valitudo, a medical dosage calculator, after a classmate nearly died from a miscalculated medical dosage.
Congressman Vern Buchanan hailed the ingenuity of the students, saying “I can’t commend them enough for inventing such an important and potentially life-saving tool. I’m proud to name them this year’s winners of the 16th Congressional District App Challenge, part of a national competition to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and math.”
Medical providers can input information about their patient’s condition/infection, weight, and height, and the app will calculate the proper dosage to administer to the patient. It also includes a medicine database that contains descriptions, dosage information and side effects of other medicines. The app will be featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us and will also be eligible to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
