Sarasota High Baseball pays tribute to student athlete killed in crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota High School Baseball program has paid tribute to one of their teammates who tragically passed away in a car accident.
Kevin Gallardo, a junior, was killed Friday night in a crash on University Parkway.
“The Sarasota Sailor Baseball Family mourns the loss of Junior Kevin Gallardo who tragically died in a car accident Friday night. Please keep the Gallardo Family along with all those who loved Kevin in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times. The Sarasota High School community has grief counselors available for those who need to speak with someone,” reads a post from the team.
A GoFundMe has also been established to help with funeral expenses.
