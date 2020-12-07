Nokomis man who stole from church convicted of similar crime in different state

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (Venice Gondolier) - A Nokomis man who pleaded guilty in 2018 to larceny against a Venice church is in trouble again for a similar crime.
According to officials, David K. Wagner, 68, was working as a financial secretary for Venice Presbyterian Church in 2017 when he attempted to cash a check from the church for $30,000.
A bank employee became suspicious, contacted other church officials, and it was determined Wagner had cashed six unauthorized checks. According to an affidavit, the checks were handwritten and the others were electronic.
He later pleaded guilty to two third degree felonies: Larceny/ theft of $300 or more but less than $5,000 and uttering forged bills/checks/ drafts or notes.
Wagner is accused once more of stealing from an elderly woman in southwest Illinois.
The victim was an 89-year-old woman who recently passed away. Wagner was released after serving close to a year but he was immediately taken into custody once again for probation violation and not paying restitution while he was in jail.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.