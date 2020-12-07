Help needed for family impacted by house explosion in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners say they will do what they can to help a Bradenton family, following a home explosion last week. A home at the corner of 30th Avenue West and Eight Street Court West exploded on Thursday following a nearby gas leak.
“Just being here in front of the house, it is devastating to see, it’s hard for me to see it,” said Roger Lopez, the brother of one of the victims.
Members of the Lopez family are still in shock, days after their Bradenton home exploded, losing everything. The gas leak at another location hours before the blast is to blame. They say the community has been stepping up with lots of support, they will need a lot more help in the coming days, weeks and months.
“I want to say thanks to the community that have helped already, this family is going to need a lot of help and it’s going to be a long process,” said Lopez. “We really need everyone to come out and please help us, help this family”
Adrian Lopez and his son remain in the hospital with severe burns. The mother is now also in the hospital with heart issues. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Manatee County Commissioners say they will help the Lopez family however they can.
“They need help, they are in a situation where everyone in this community can and should help them at this time,” said George Kruse, a Manatee County Commissioner. “And Manatee County, our government and our administration is there to stand behind the Lopez family and all the other families in Manatee County.”
The family now has an attorney. They say they were never told to evacuate while the gas leak was happening prior to the explosion. Family members are optimistic, but they say it’s going to be a long, hard road ahead.
“This is a lot harder than I thought, I didn’t even know where to begin,” said Karina Lopez. “But thanks to everyone’s guidance and everybody’s love for us, we really appreciate, thank you”
If you would like to help, you can go to the gofundme page that has been set up for the Lopez family https://gf.me/u/zbcmwj.
