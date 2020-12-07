First Alert Weather: A cool air blast for the Suncoast to start the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The overnight rain showers will come to an end as cooler air filters into the Suncoast. As the front that produced the showers sinks south our skies will clear and sunshine will return. However, a breezy and gusty wind out of the northwest will not allow the sun to heat things up much beyond the 70-degree mark. So with most of the day spent in the 60′s and the dry breezy wind, the day will feel cooler than the weekend. But even cooler air arrives tonight and tomorrow. The winds will require a Small Craft Advisory and Rip Current Advisory.