A cold spell settles in for a couple of days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple of cold fronts have cleared the area and now the NW wind blows in another round of winter temperatures for the Suncoast. Tuesday will start off in the mid to upper 40′s for most and low 40′s well inland and with a strong wind out of the NW it will feel even colder.
So you will be needing your jacket as you head to work and may need it even on the way home later in the day. Highs on Tuesday only expected to get into the upper 50′s to low 60′s. There should be plenty of sunshine through the day as high pressure builds in.
Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the cold outbreak. The low on Wednesday will be in the low 40′s for most. The winds shouldn’t be as strong as we are going to see on Tuesday but still the temperatures will feel a little cooler with 5 to 10 mph winds.
Wednesday we only warm into the mid 60′s but hey it will be sunny.
Thursday we begin the warming trend as we start off in the mid 40′s but quickly warm to around 70 in the afternoon.
Friday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70′s.
A warm Saturday is expected with highs in the upper 70′s for most and mid 70′s near the beaches. There is a 20% chance for a shower on Saturday.
Over night Saturday a weak storm system moves in and brings a 30% chance for showers through the morning on Sunday. Sunday expect Mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for showers with a high in the mid 70′s.
For boaters expect winds out of the NW at 15-20 kts. and seas 3-5 feet with a moderate chop on bays and inland waters.
