Sunday night rain and a colder week ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a dry Sunday, but we are tracking a cold front moving in overnight with rain developing, mainly after midnight. Heavier rain totals are likely to affect the south of the Suncoast, areas like Ft. Myers. Farther north to Sarasota and Bradenton, rain amounts will be much lighter. A few showers could linger to sunrise on Monday, then skies are clearing Monday afternoon.
Behind this front much cooler air returns, and by Wednesday and Thursday mornings we’re back to coat weather with lows in the 40s. Then much warmer air returns to end the coming week!
