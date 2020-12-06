Sunday night rain and a colder week ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a dry Sunday, but we are tracking a cold front moving in overnight with rain developing, mainly after midnight. Heavier rain totals are likely to affect the south of the Suncoast, areas like Ft. Myers. Farther north to Sarasota and Bradenton, rain amounts will be much lighter. A few showers could linger to sunrise on Monday, then skies are clearing Monday afternoon.