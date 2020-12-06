First Alert Weather: Sunday, December 6, 2020 - Numerous showers and isolated storms overnight ahead of our next cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Rain will increase in coverage during the overnight hours with heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will fall into the upper-50s and low-60s.
There will be a few lingering showers after sunrise when the cold front moves across the Suncoast. It will start off cloudy with skies gradually becoming sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out at 69-71 degrees and winds will increase out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Looking Ahead: A dry and rather chilly air mass will settle in place allowing for highs to only top out in the upper-50s on Tuesday with Wednesday morning lows in the mid-40s.
Beach & Boating Forecast
Seas will be at 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
