Bicyclist killed in Lee County hit-and-run

FORT MYERS,, Fla. (WWSB) - A 72-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run in Lee County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was riding south on Three Oaks Parkway when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. No vehicle description was available.
The victim was thrown from his bike. The driver then fled the scene on southbound Three Oaks Parkway.
If anyone has information regarding this hit and run crash, please call *FHP or Crimestoppers.
