Two Detectives say ‘I do’ at Bradenton Police Headquarters

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department Chief Melanie Bevan officiated a wedding ceremony for two veteran Bradenton Police Detectives; Jay Gow and Lixa Moyett.
Both the bride and groom wore their Class A uniforms to honor the career that brought them together.
Bradenton Police Detective Jay Gow watched Detective Lixa Moyett walk down the aisle from headquarters on Saturday afternoon.
The two decided to get married at the place where they first met and had their Chief officiate.
“About a year ago I asked them when they would make each other honest. And they said when you decide to marry is Chief. I wasn’t a notary and I took the challenge to HEart and I went out and became one and here we are today,” says Chief Bevan.
Who knew their “blue romance” which started 10 years ago would result in A marriage.
Det. Moyett wiped a tear from her eye as she exchanged her vows with Det. Gow.
Promising to love, respect, and to always have his 10-84 -- his back.
“What a great moment. Just really shows I like to think that we’re all human we love we hurt we cry I feel happiness. We are doing this world and those of us who wears this uniform are no different,” says Chief Bevans.
The wedding took place outdoors in front of the station to adhere to the CDC guidelines pertaining to social distancing.
