Turning cooler for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the rain will be out of here by sunrise on Saturday as a cold front clears the area around daybreak. Behind this front some slightly cooler and drier air will settle in through the weekend.
Saturday we will see some sunshine by late morning with highs slightly below the average (75 degrees) with the mercury topping out around 72. In fact temperatures will stay fairly steady through the day right around 70. It will be a bit breezy with winds from the NNW at 15 mph once the front moves through.
Saturday night we can expect mostly fair skies and a bit cooler with evening temperatures in the low 60′s.
The weather pattern will be fast moving one with another low developing in the western Gulf by Sunday afternoon and it will track right toward the Suncoast throughout the day.
Sunday we start off with a cool 55 degrees with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures warm into the low 70s. Look for increasing cloudiness in advance of the next storm system coming in from the Gulf. The rain chance on Sunday is 20% in the late afternoon.
Sunday night the storm system will be moving in with a good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms mainly after midnight. Cloudy skies can be expected through Monday morning with a chance for a few lingering showers possible around 8 a.m.
Monday skies begin to clear and turn cooler with a high of 70 degrees. Winds will pick up out of the NW at 15 mph.
For the rest of the work week expect generally sunny skies and cool conditions with highs running some 5-8 degrees below the average of 75.
For boaters on Saturday expect winds out of the NNW by late morning blowing at 15 knots and seas running 2-3 feet. There will be a moderate chop on Suncoast waters.
