St. Pete Police Officer injured in shooting has been released from the hospital
Gun found in the car belonging to the suspect. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | December 4, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 9:39 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Petersburg Police Officer who was shot in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting has been released from the hospital.

The department tweeted that he went home Thursday evening and is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting occurred Wednesday outside of a convenience stores. Officers confronted 20-year-old Dominque Harris. Harris was wanted on felony Child Abuse charges stemming from an incident in late October 2020. Police say he had assaulted a 15-year-old male child during an altercation at an area basketball court.

Investigators say Harris attempted to escape by ramming two law enforcement vehicles, a cement barrier belonging to the convenience store, and a citizen’s vehicle. Having been blocked from escaping, Harris pointed a firearm out of the driver’s side window and began firing at detectives. Harris was hit and pronounced dead at a hospital later in the evening.

