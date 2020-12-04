The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony looked a bit different this year

NEW YORK (WWSB) - The 88th annual lighting ceremony for the Rockefeller Christmas Tree looked very different in 2020.
No crowds were allowed in the plaza because of the pandemic and the ceremony was streamed. Anyone who wants to see the tree has to follow strict protocols, including special entrances and travel patterns.
NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio says residents can just watch a live stream of the tree. The Tree will be lit every day from 6:00 a.m to 12:00 a.m., except for Christmas, when it will be lit for 24 hours and– New Year’s Eve, when it will be lit from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.