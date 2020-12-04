New felony charges filed against DeSoto prisoner accused of escaping work detail

Aligned with Florida law, the Florida Department of Correction’s work programs allow inmates opportunities to provide restitution to communities throughout Florida. Similar to community service or volunteer work, inmates who are assigned to work squads provide a valuable service to Florida’s communities, reduce expenditures to taxpayers, and receive job skills and experience for their lives after they are released. Inmates housed in work camps are usually transferred after completing part of their sentences at a traditional correctional institution and demonstrating that they are committed to acting appropriately and within FDC guidelines. Jobs include cleaning up roadways, grounds and building maintenance, painting, building construction projects, moving state offices and cleaning up forests. About 11% of the prison population resides in work camps.