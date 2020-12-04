Mounted Patrol Unit retires two horses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office retired two members of its Mounted Patrol Unit on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Valor, a 28-year-old off-the-track Thoroughbred, was donated to the sheriff’s office 17 years ago from Texas. Valor worked several major events in Sarasota and surrounding counties including the Super Bowl, Republican National Convention (RNC), and the Florida Classic.
Major, a 19-year-old Hanoverian, was also received by the Sheriff’s Office through a donation by a local doctor following the passing of his wife. Major also worked the RNC, Florida Classic, and several high-profile events throughout his career.
