Manatee County Sheriff searching for masked suspect who broke into pool with rifle

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will be able to identify the masked person who broke into a home and walked around the pool while holding a rifle.
The incident in question occurred on Dec. 1 around 3:30 a.m. The bizarre scene was captured on the home’s surveillance system.
The suspect is a male with a slim build, weighing approximately 150 to 180 lbs. He was wearing beanie-style hat, ear protection headphones, face covering, sweatpants, gloves and crocs.
The man cut the screen door and made entry to the enclosed lanai at a home in the Greenbrook subdivision in Lakewood Ranch. The subject was captured on a home security system and was armed with some type of rifle. He was seen walking slowly around the pool deck looking mostly down at the ground.
This is the only video available at this time and no other similar reports have been filed.
