First Alert Weather: Today we cloud up before a weekend cold front moves past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be warm today as winds begin the turn to the south and humidity increases. A breezy and gusty wind, shifting to the south, allows Atlantic moisture to return and humidity return to uncomfortable levels for most people. Air conditioners will be running to remove humidity as much as to reduce temperatures. With the additional moisture will also come the possibility of an isolated morning sprinkle and afternoon showers with the best rain chance tonight. Clouds will be on the increase with decreasing sunshine throughout the day.