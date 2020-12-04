First Alert Weather: Today we cloud up before a weekend cold front moves past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be warm today as winds begin the turn to the south and humidity increases. A breezy and gusty wind, shifting to the south, allows Atlantic moisture to return and humidity return to uncomfortable levels for most people. Air conditioners will be running to remove humidity as much as to reduce temperatures. With the additional moisture will also come the possibility of an isolated morning sprinkle and afternoon showers with the best rain chance tonight. Clouds will be on the increase with decreasing sunshine throughout the day.
On Friday night a front approaches with the best chance for showers in the early and mid-night-time hours. As the dawn breaks a few showers may linger but the dry air will be on the doorstep and clearing will occur in the second half of the day. Saturday night will see the dry air solidly in place and, with clear skies across the Suncoast, temperatures will fall into the mid 50′s. A second system will bring a second chance for showers on Sunday.
