Disney extends cruise line cancellations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney Cruise Lines announced that they will extend cruise cancellations through the end of Feb. 28, 2021
The cruise line had initially cancelled cruises through Jan 31. They released a statement explaining the decision and steps that customers could take if their cruises were affected.
Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members. We are continuing to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations.
As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we have decided to cancel all departures through February 28, 2021. Sailings are cancelled onboard the Disney Magic through February 25; the Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through February 26; and the Disney Fantasy through February 27.
Guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far. Affected Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.
Guests who’ve booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who’ve booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.
