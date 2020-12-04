Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office attempts to identify Publix liquor store Armed Robbery suspect

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Major Crimes detectives are seeking assistance from the public to identify an armed robbery suspect. Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, the suspect walked into the Publix Liquor store located at 24001 Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte and demanded cash from the employee while brandishing a handgun.
The suspect was successful in taking an undetermined amount of cash from the register.
The suspect was observed wearing a heavy black coat with a hood, black jogging pants, gray and white gym shoes, white gloves, and a white face mask.
He was described as possibly a black or Hispanic male. According to the CCSO, after the incident, the suspect ran towards Peachland Boulevard.
The suspect was also observed earlier in the day, loitering in the parking lot, near a black bicycle.
