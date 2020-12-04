Bradenton’s Chief of Police named U.S. Marshal for Middle District of Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - President Trump has announced his intent to name Bradenton’s Chief of Police to serve as the United States Marshal for the Middle District of Florida.
Melanie Jean Bevan is the Chief of Police for the Bradenton Police Department, where she has served since 2016.
Prior to becoming Chief of Police, Ms. Bevan served in the St. Petersburg Police Department from 1987 to 2016, first as a Sergeant, then as a Lieutenant, a Major, and finally as Assistant Chief of Police. Bevan earned her Ed.D. from Argosy University, her M.P.A. from Troy University, her B.A. from St. Leo College, and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
Senator Marco Rubio commented on the President’s choice in a statement, “I am pleased the President has nominated Chief Bevan to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida. I believe that Chief Bevan is highly qualified for this position, and I am confident that her 33 years of experience and leadership in Florida’s law enforcement community will serve the people of the Middle District of Florida well. I look forward to supporting her confirmation.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.