Warm up followed by another cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The rollercoaster ride of temperatures will be evident on Friday as highs go back above average. Earlier this week we saw the coldest air of the season move in with highs on Monday only in the 50′s and lows in the 30′s. Friday’s high will be 78 degrees!
A storm system developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico will bring some additional clouds our way with throughout the day on Friday. This system will swing a cold front our way late Friday into early Saturday morning.
There is a 20% chance for an afternoon shower out ahead of the front but our best chance for showers will be after the sunsets at 5:36 p.m. on Friday.
Friday night expect mostly cloudy skies with a good chance for a few showers and a possible thunderstorm or two as the pre-frontal trough moves in the rain chance is at 50%. Look for a thin line of showers with this front and we should not see much accumulation as the main energy with this system will be well to our north.
This front will be much weaker than than the last one so expect a cool down but not like the big chill we saw earlier this week.
Saturday it looks like the front will be through our area and winds will be turning to the NW which will bring in cooler weather. Expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a high around 70. It will be a bit breezy as well. The rain chance on Saturday at 30%.
Sunday it will be cool with a high around 70 which is 5-8 degrees below average under partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for a few showers.
It will stay cool through much of the work week with another reinforcing shot of cool air on Monday keeping highs in the upper 60′s through Thursday.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots in the morning and then pick up to 15 knots later in the day. Seas will be around 2 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
