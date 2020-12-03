North Port woman arrested for COVID-19 CARES Act fraud

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has charged a North Port woman after they say she used fraudulent information to try to receive money through the COVID-19 CARES Act.
According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, detectives were notified in late October that Shyla Robinett has submitted multiple suspicious applications to the Sarasota County CARES Small Business Relief Grant Program, an initiative supported by the federal stimulus package that allows local government to provide monetary relief to those impacted by COVID-19.
Detectives learned Robinett requested $7,000 for past due rent for an apartment she was leasing in North Port. The document submitted to Sarasota County reportedly reflected both Robinett and her landlord’s signature. Upon an interview with Robinett’s landlord, detectives learned no written lease agreement existed and thus, the landlord’s signature was forged.
Although Robinett never received the funds, she was arrested Tuesday and charged with Perjury, Uttering a False Instrument, Impersonation, and Grand Theft. She was released on $20,000 bond. Robinett has nearly two dozen prior arrests for crimes including Burglary, Battery, Fraud, Dealing in Stolen Property, and more.
