No one injured in Sarasota apartment fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Sarasota.
According to Sarasota County Fire, personnel responded to the 3600 block of Cheshire Square for a report of a fire in a residential building at the Lexington Apartments.
The call came in around 8:15 a.m Thursday morning. The building was evacuated. There are no reported injuries or transports. Firefighters on scene tell ABC7 that the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.
