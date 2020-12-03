Missing endangered alert issued for Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Clarence Federick Jr., known as “Coop,” was last seen leaving a residence at 5000 Block of 26th Lane East in Bradenton, attempting to harm himself.
Clarence is 5′7″ - 5′8″, approximately 145 to 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, a thin build, short twisted dreads, and tattoos. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and a white tank top.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.