First Alert Weather: Thursday, December 3, 2020 - Warming trend continues with another cold front arriving early Saturday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon and the warming trend continues across the Suncoast with temperatures topping out in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-15 mph.
Clouds will begin to increase through the evening due to an increase in low level moisture across the region. Winds will subside out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-50s and low-60s.
Looking Ahead: Rain chances will increase ahead of a cold front on Friday night.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Winds will be out of the east at 15 knots and seas will be at 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be 4.5, which is moderate.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.