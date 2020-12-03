First Alert Traffic: Crews responding to Gas Leak in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas leak in Manatee county has shut down multiple intersections in Bradenton.
Units with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are directing traffic. The leak happened in the area of 30th Avenue West and 9th Street. There is no estimated duration of closure to repair the damage.
The leak has caused the following closures:
* 30th Ave. W. is now closed from 14th St. W. to 3rd. St. W.
* 9th St. W. also remains closed from 30th Ave. W. to the 9th St. W. Ext.
Please seek alternate routes or avoid the area.
