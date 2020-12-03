3 injured, including firefighter, following Bradenton house explosion

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An explosion at a home in Bradenton injured three, including a responding firefighter.
On December 3, 2020 at 11:29 a.m., Cedar Hammock Fire Control District responded to a report of a natural gas leak in the 2900 block of 9th Street West. CHFR Units were on-scene at 11:32 a.m.
While TECO representatives attempted to locate and control the gas leak, CHFR units set up a perimeter to secure the area. At approximately 2:03 p.m., an explosion was heard by on-scene personnel. The explosion occurred at 804 29th Ave. West, resulting in a structure fire at that location. Two occupants at that location were transported to Blake Hospital by Manatee County EMS due to unknown injuries.
During firefighting operations, one Cedar Hammock firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Manatee Hospital by Manatee County EMS. Manatee County Sheriff’s Department conducted a reverse 9-1-1 call, alerting residents to evacuate or shelter in place.
The structure fire was controlled and extinguished by on-scene personnel. TECO representatives were able to locate and stop the gas leak.
It was determined that there was a gas build-up in the sewer lines, according to CHFR. Florida Power & Light responded and shut the power down in a pre-determined area to properly mitigate potential ignition sources. Fire department personnel evacuated and checked all structures within the designated perimeter.
The Red Cross was notified to assist with sheltering of personnel and residents who evacuated.
