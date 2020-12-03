DeSantis expands on vaccine plan as distribution draws closer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis released more information on Thursday of who would be given priority in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccination.
The governor made it clear in an initial announcement last month that vulnerable populations would be given first priority.
Vaccines will be distributed first to residents in long term care facilities followed by healthcare workers. Then the governor added a new group, saying the vaccine would also be distributed first amongst Florida residents 65 and older.
DeSantis added that the vaccine will not be mandatory for anyone who doesn’t want one.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.