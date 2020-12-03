Animal shelters see an increase of surrendered pets

MANATEE CO., Fla. (WWSB) - At the Manatee County Animal Shelter, every kennel is occupied. There are currently more than 150 animals housed.
When the pandemic struck in mid-March many people were adopting animals to keep them company as they worked from home. But that all has changed over the past couple of months, as the animals that were previously adopted are being brought back to the shelter.
“In the last month and a half, we have seen a significant increase in the amount of animals that people are surrendering due to either housing or financial hardship. And it’s incredibly sad or really trying to help the community kind of hopefully solve their problems before they make that awful decision,” says Hans Wohlgefahrt, Spokesperson for Manatee County Animal Shelter.
Animal Services has resources to help pets owners who have been hit by hard times, like a pet food pantry.
“We have a holiday fostering program where people can bring a pet home for 2 to 5 days. It’s a very low threshold in terms of commitment,” says Wohlgefahrt.
MCAS has a holiday special where the adoption fee is waived from now until Jan. 5. All they ask is that you make a small donation to their non-profit.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.