St. Pete police officer shot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP)— An officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department was shot Wednesday evening just south of downtown St. Pete, according to the police department.
According to the department shots were fired around 4:17pm in the 1400 block of 18th Ave S and at least one person and an officer were shot.
The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is on the way to conduct the investigation.
According to the police department, The officer is alive, an agency spokesperson confirmed.
The condition of the other person shot is not clear. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
