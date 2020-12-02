Southbound lane of South Harbor Drive will be closed on Thursday in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lane of South Harbor Drive between Granada Avenue and Armada Road will be closed on Thursday in the City of Venice due to the installation of four new light poles.
The city office said in a press release on Wednesday that there will be a traffic pattern detour in that area.
With the southbound lane closed, flaggers will be directing all Harbor Drive traffic to the northbound lane, resulting in traffic delays.
The city office anticipates that this installation work will only take one day to complete.
