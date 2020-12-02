Reclaimed water service shut down in Venice on Wednesday due to main break

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that the city’s utilities’ reclaimed irrigation water service has been shut down for Wednesday due to a main break and it will be down until further notice.
This will only affect the outside reclaimed irrigation system. For Venice residents, this means that you will be unable to do any watering of any plants or lawn if you have reclaimed irrigation water during the outage period.
The city says that this shutdown will not affect potable water used for drinking, cooking or bathing.
If you have any further questions about this matter, you should call the Water Plant at 941-480-3333 or the Water Reclamation Facility at 941-486-2788.
