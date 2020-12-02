Norwegian Cruise Line extends suspension of voyages

(WWSB) - Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced that it will extend its suspension of global cruise voyages.
The cruise line says it is continuing to develop a safety plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The suspension order includes all voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line embarking between January 1 through February 28 and select voyages in March 2021 and all voyages on Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking between January 1 through March 31, 2021.
Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.